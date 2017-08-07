 Skip to main content

Recipe: Roasted cabbage with mustard sour cream drizzle

Emma Waverman and Lucy Waverman
Special to The Globe and Mail

Servings: Serves 4, drizzle recipe makes about 1/3 cup

Cabbage

1 head green cabbage, about 2 1/2  lb

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large garlic clove, crushed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Mustard sour cream drizzle

1/4cup sour cream

1 tbsp grainy mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Roasted cabbage

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Brush a baking sheet with oil.

Slice cabbage from the top into <AF>3/4<XA>-inch rounds, discarding the core. Combine oil and garlic. Brush cabbage slices with garlic oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, flipping once or until outside is browned and cabbage is tender. If there is extra oil, rebrush when you turn the slices. Serve with drizzle.

Drizzle

Stir together sour cream, mustard and lemon juice. Chill.

