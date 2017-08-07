Recipe: Roasted cabbage with mustard sour cream drizzle

Roasted cabbage

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Brush a baking sheet with oil.

Slice cabbage from the top into <AF>3/4<XA>-inch rounds, discarding the core. Combine oil and garlic. Brush cabbage slices with garlic oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, flipping once or until outside is browned and cabbage is tender. If there is extra oil, rebrush when you turn the slices. Serve with drizzle.

Drizzle

Stir together sour cream, mustard and lemon juice. Chill.