Recipe: Stone fruit and steak salad

Grilled meats are a brilliant partner for the ambrosial flesh of stone fruits. The pairing is especially good when the subtle acidity of the fruit is enlivened by a punchy lime-and-vinegar dressing, as in collaboration they work to underscore the protein's resolute char.

I've used peaches, but plums or nectarines would be equally good; look for ripe but firm fruit. And while the mood was steak this time around, pork is just as good a choice. I've served the combination on slices of grilled bread for a casual appetizer, but turn to it most often in a September salad.

I use a generous cupful of greens per person, which gives you the option to bulk out the meal if you've got more guests at the table. A mix of lettuces and sprouts is my recommendation; some watery, tender ones like butter lettuce or leaf, then fiery strands of arugula or a handful of cress or radish sprouts, plus shredded cabbage or kale for weight.

An additional joy of this endeavor is the confetti of toppings that make one bite bracing and fresh, the next surprisingly full of saline crunch. I often toast my own so they are hot and crackling in the salad. To do the same, add the peanuts first to a skillet with a thin sheen over oil, set over medium heat. Toss those for 30 seconds or so, then scatter the pepitas into the mix, and toss again for another half a minute. Pull from the flame and sprinkle in the sesame seeds along with a healthy pinch of salt.

I've included the full roster of my ideal toppings, but feel confident to use what you have in the pantry, swapping in similar ingredients (say, cashews for the peanuts, fried shallots instead of seeds). The whole point here is to embrace the adaptability of the framework, one that maintains a balance, but allows a loose guide to a rather spectacular dinner.

