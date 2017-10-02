Recipe: Sweet potato and Brussels sprout hash

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and fry until beginning to crisp, about 3 minutes.

Add shallots, sweet potato and sprouts and toss together. Fry until they begin to brown, about 3 minutes.

Cover pan and reduce heat to medium. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender and browned, stirring occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in kimchi and toss everything together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.