Recipe: Sweet potato and Brussels sprout hash

Although yams are tasty, it’s sweet potatoes that are synonymous with Thanksgiving and fall.

Emma Waverman and Lucy Waverman
The perfect Thanksgiving dish. Kimchi is widely available, especially at Asian supermarkets – omit if you don't like it, though I think it lends a delectable taste to this dish. Reheat in a 350 F oven for 10 minutes.

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 tbsp veg oil

4 strips bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 shallots, quartered (or 2 large, cut into 8 wedges), about 1 cup

1 large sweet potato, cut in 1/2-inch dice/cubes (1 1/4 lb, about 4 cups) unpeeled

8 oz medium Brussels sprouts, halved, about 1 1/2 cups

1/4 cup chopped kimchi

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and fry until beginning to crisp, about 3 minutes.

Add shallots, sweet potato and sprouts and toss together. Fry until they begin to brown, about 3 minutes.

Cover pan and reduce heat to medium. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender and browned, stirring occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in kimchi and toss everything together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

About the Author
Lucy Waverman
Food columnist

I come from a long line of people for whom food is a passion. My grandmother owned a superb restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland. My mother had a cooking school and then a successful kitchen shop in Toronto.When we first came to Toronto from Scotland we were astounded by the lack of good food. Scottish home cooking was always outstanding. More

