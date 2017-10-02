Recipe: Sweet potato and Brussels sprout hash

The perfect Thanksgiving dish. Kimchi is widely available, especially at Asian supermarkets – omit if you don't like it, though I think it lends a delectable taste to this dish. Reheat in a 350 F oven for 10 minutes.
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
1 tbsp veg oil
4 strips bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
4 shallots, quartered (or 2 large, cut into 8 wedges), about 1 cup
1 large sweet potato, cut in 1/2-inch dice/cubes (1 1/4 lb, about 4 cups) unpeeled
8 oz medium Brussels sprouts, halved, about 1 1/2 cups
1/4 cup chopped kimchi
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and fry until beginning to crisp, about 3 minutes.
Add shallots, sweet potato and sprouts and toss together. Fry until they begin to brown, about 3 minutes.
Cover pan and reduce heat to medium. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender and browned, stirring occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in kimchi and toss everything together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
