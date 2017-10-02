 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Recipe: Sweet Potato Brûlée

Recipe: Sweet Potato Brûlée

If your Thanksgiving table feels incomplete without a sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallow, lay off the fluff and try this more sophisticated but still festive brûlée.

Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail

Emma Waverman and Lucy Waverman
Special to The Globe and Mail

This dish can be reheated in 350 F oven for 15 minutes even after doing the brûlée. Measurements are approximate, as sweet potatoes vary so much in size.

Servings: 6

Ingredients

4 1/2 cups cooked sweet potato, about 3 large, baked

1/4 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tbsp chopped chives

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Brûlée

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

2 tbsp brown sugar

Chopped chives

Method

Mash sweet potato in a large bowl with a fork then stir in whipping cream, juice, chives, ginger and season with salt and pepper. Alternatively use the food processor but do not turn it into mush. It should have some texture.

Scoop into a gratin dish that will go under the broiler. Combine Parmesan and brown sugar, sprinkle over gratin. Broil until top is caramelized, about 2 minutes. Garnish with chopped chives.

Report an error
About the Author
Lucy Waverman
Food columnist

I come from a long line of people for whom food is a passion. My grandmother owned a superb restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland. My mother had a cooking school and then a successful kitchen shop in Toronto.When we first came to Toronto from Scotland we were astounded by the lack of good food. Scottish home cooking was always outstanding. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.