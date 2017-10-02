Recipe: Sweet Potato Brûlée

Mash sweet potato in a large bowl with a fork then stir in whipping cream, juice, chives, ginger and season with salt and pepper. Alternatively use the food processor but do not turn it into mush. It should have some texture.

Scoop into a gratin dish that will go under the broiler. Combine Parmesan and brown sugar, sprinkle over gratin. Broil until top is caramelized, about 2 minutes. Garnish with chopped chives.