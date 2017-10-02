Recipe: Sweet potato chocolate triangles

Grease a 9-by-9-inch baking pan, preferably metal, then line with parchment paper.

Mix together flour, icing sugar, butter and salt in a food processor or by hand until mixture just comes together and small clumps form. Do not let it form a ball. Pat into prepared baking pan and prick with a fork. Freeze for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake base until pale gold, about 13 to 15 minutes.

Combine eggs, sweet potato, whipping cream, brown sugar, maple syrup, lime juice, vanilla, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, salt and lime zest in food processor and process until well combined.

Pour mixture over hot base. Bake until filling is just set, with a slight wobble in the centre, about 28 to 35 minutes. Drizzle top with melted chocolate, if desired. Chill and cut into triangles.