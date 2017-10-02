Recipe: Sweet potato chocolate triangles

Who wants to make pie when these outstanding triangles are much easier? Microwave the sweet potatoes for ease of preparation.
Servings: Makes about 16 triangles
Base
1 cup flour
1/4 cup icing sugar
1/2 cup (4 oz or 125 g) unsalted butter, cold, cubed
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Filling
3 eggs
2 cups mashed sweet potato (about 1 large one)
1/2 cup whipping cream
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon allspice or nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 tsp lime zest
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips, melted
Method
Grease a 9-by-9-inch baking pan, preferably metal, then line with parchment paper.
Mix together flour, icing sugar, butter and salt in a food processor or by hand until mixture just comes together and small clumps form. Do not let it form a ball. Pat into prepared baking pan and prick with a fork. Freeze for 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake base until pale gold, about 13 to 15 minutes.
Combine eggs, sweet potato, whipping cream, brown sugar, maple syrup, lime juice, vanilla, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, salt and lime zest in food processor and process until well combined.
Pour mixture over hot base. Bake until filling is just set, with a slight wobble in the centre, about 28 to 35 minutes. Drizzle top with melted chocolate, if desired. Chill and cut into triangles.
