Too much leftover Halloween candy? Try these four recipes

Try these freezable baked goods to help use up the abundance of tricky treats left over after the Halloween sugar rush has died down.

Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail

Emma Waverman and Lucy Waverman
Special to The Globe and Mail

The magic of Halloween is that any candy eaten on All Hallow's Eve is calorie-free, at least in our hearts. The real problem is the leftover candy that sticks around for days or weeks. Even in houses with no trick-or-treaters, those mini chocolate bars seem to be everywhere.

The challenge this week was to use up those sugary temptations. To help balance both the guilt of feeding your kids too much junk and the guilt of throwing it all in the garbage, Lucy came up with some delicious baked goods that can be frozen for a time when the abundance of sweet stuff is less overwhelming.

Any mix of chocolates will do in these recipes, while harder candy and gummies can be used for decoration. The real challenge will be wrestling the candy away from the trick-or-treaters.

  1. Monkey Bread Surprise
  2. No-bake Coffee Crisp Cheesecake
  3. Whining and Dining's One-Pot Brownies with Additions
  4. Fun Fondue
About the Author
Lucy Waverman
Food columnist

I come from a long line of people for whom food is a passion. My grandmother owned a superb restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland. My mother had a cooking school and then a successful kitchen shop in Toronto.When we first came to Toronto from Scotland we were astounded by the lack of good food. Scottish home cooking was always outstanding. More

