Too much leftover Halloween candy? Try these four recipes

The magic of Halloween is that any candy eaten on All Hallow's Eve is calorie-free, at least in our hearts. The real problem is the leftover candy that sticks around for days or weeks. Even in houses with no trick-or-treaters, those mini chocolate bars seem to be everywhere.

The challenge this week was to use up those sugary temptations. To help balance both the guilt of feeding your kids too much junk and the guilt of throwing it all in the garbage, Lucy came up with some delicious baked goods that can be frozen for a time when the abundance of sweet stuff is less overwhelming.

Any mix of chocolates will do in these recipes, while harder candy and gummies can be used for decoration. The real challenge will be wrestling the candy away from the trick-or-treaters.