These chefs are challenging the idea that desserts are just an afterthought

Celebrated London chef Yotam Ottolenghi and his long-time dessert collaborator, pastry chef Helen Goh, have produced more than a book in recent years. Each have welcomed two children, all boys, into their respective families while writing their latest tome, Sweet. The pair, who have been working together for over a decade, met for regular tasting meetings throughout the process, the first with Goh's then three-week-old, Sam, resting in his basket next to them as they discussed the merits of a proper s'more.

Sweet is Ottolenghi’s first title to focus solely on desserts.

Although some of the most recognizable items in Ottolenghi's shop windows are billowy, fruit-swirled meringues, delicate cakes and tender cookies, Sweet is the chef's first title to focus solely on desserts. "It's always been something I was going to do," Ottolenghi says, his own kids, Max and Flynn, chattering in the background. "It's a big part of what we do in our shops and restaurants." Like his previous titles, Sweet combines the familiar and exotic to push the home cook – gently – beyond their comfort zone.

Built on basics like butter, chocolate and cream but flavoured with figs, saffron, orange blossom, pistachio, cardamom and other novel ingredients, the 110 recipes are more representative of Ottolenghi's London eateries than of his upbringing in Jerusalem. "The world is familiar with baklava – those I've featured in my books in the past," Ottolenghi says. "Here it's more familiar sweets – cookies, biscuits, cakes and confectionary."

You'll find a classic Victoria sponge with strawberries and white chocolate cream alongside brownies swirled with tahini and halva, flourless chocolate cake with walnuts and rosewater, and pineapple tartlets with pandan and star anise. They're desserts that are destined to become the sugary memories of Ottolenghi and Goh's kids' childhoods.

Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $45 at bookstores.

