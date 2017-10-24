The question

Does Beaujolais improve with age?

The answer

Story continues below advertisement

Not as well as Halle Berry or Sean Connery. But it can – or at least some of it can.

As you may know, Beaujolais is a wine region of east-central France, sandwiched between Burgundy to the north and the Rhône Valley to the south. Administratively, it's part of Burgundy, but that's merely bureaucracy; the wines and techniques are sufficiently distinct for the place to be considered its own bona-fide region. Virtually all the output is red, made from the gamay grape, which also does well in Canada. There's some chardonnay and aligoté grown there, too, but not much.

The vast majority of Beaujolais is light and snappy and designed to be consumed in its youth, namely within a year or two of the harvest date on the label. Beaujolais nouveau, the famous, rough-and-ready red shipped to retail stores within weeks of fermentation, which makes up a big fraction of the region's output, is best consumed within a few months (and some of its many detractors would argue that it's best not consumed at all).

Then there is elite Beaujolais, produced in relatively puny quantities from the region's 10 finest districts, or "crus." These wines tend to be more structured, with stronger tannins and richer concentration – if still light and crisp enough to pair with fish, among other things. They can often benefit from, say, three to as much as 10 years in the cellar. I've had decade-old, well-made cru Beaujolais that could have easily passed for fine, premier-cru pinot noir from northern Burgundy.

Tellingly, you generally won't find the word Beaujolais on the main label of such wines. Nor will you find the grape variety. Instead, the labels prominently announce the specific cru, along with the producer's name, generally in smaller type.

As for the cru names, they are, in alphabetical order: Brouilly, Côte de Brouilly, Chiroubles, Régnié, Fleurie, Saint-Amour, Chénas, Juliénas, Morgon and Moulin-à-Vent. And if you're looking for the longest-lived, the latter two, generally, are among the most robust.

Want to experience Beaujolais like an insider? Beppi Crosariol will be among the hosts of a luxury two-week journey through Burgundy, Beaujolais and the Rhône Valley next August, along with other Globe journalists, as part of The Globe and Mail French River Cruise. For details, visit tgam.ca/cruise.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to Beppi Crosariol. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Wine & Spirits newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.