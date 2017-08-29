Frosé is a must-sip before patio season comes to a close

If you haven't tried frosé yet, don't worry – there are a few weeks left of summer. Less obnoxious than last year's "brosé" thing (wow, men drink pink, revolutionary) this year's pink wine trend is a slushie version of rosé wine.

It can be found at a number of places across the country, from Toronto's Miss Thing's in Parkdale to Cactus Club locations in Edmonton and Vancouver, where it's often the hit of the happy hour. At Toronto's dbar, in Yorkville's Four Seasons Hotel, beverage director Drew Walker says offering a frozen rosé was a natural fit for patio season, especially since dbar also offers an "All-Day Rosé" menu.

"Rosé is the fastest-growing market segment in wine, without a doubt," says Walker. "It's amazing. I've been at this a long time and it used to be a July to September thing and now it's a March to October offering – by the glass or bottle."

Since you can't freeze wine, most bars put the rosé in a slushie machine, adding a few ingredients to "lengthen" the texture and round out the flavour. Walker adds lavender-strawberry syrup, sparkling water, a splash of gin, white wine (for heightened acidity), and a splash of lemon at the end to freshen it up.

And don't be confused to see it listed as "frozen rosé." It's the same animal, but the name has recently become controversial with the news that "frosé" has been trademarked by Joe Luckhurst, owner of British Columbia's Road 13 vineyard. Luckhurst says they've been making it since June 2015, and, since they thought they were the only ones using it, went ahead and trademarked it.

Luckhurst recalls his "eureka moment": "My wife, Laura, and I were sitting out on the patio on a really smoking hot day; it was about 40 degrees in south Okanagan. We were drinking a cold bottle of rosé and it wasn't cold enough, so we both kind of looked at each other and said, you know what would be really good? A rosé slurpee. So we decided to make one."

Road 13 has seen great success pouring it at various events, including the Okanagan's Half-Corked Marathon, as well as Science World's Science of the Cocktail, where his frosé won a prize in competition. For now, it's a feature at his winery, available to members of the wine club, but he's not ruling out the possibility of rolling it out as a commercially available product. This means any restaurants using the term, "frosé" will likely have to stop doing so.

Don't fret, though, it'll still have widespread availability. It'll just be called "frozen rosé" instead of "frosé."

And a frosé by any other name will still taste as sweet.

