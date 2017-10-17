The question

Help me settle a dispute. What's the correct pronunciation of "Gigondas?"

The answer

Drum roll, please.… You do pronounce the "s" at the end. I assume that's specifically what you were wondering about. (The initial "Gi" part, for which I can't find an accurate phonetic equivalent, is in any case articulated much like in the names Gigi or Gilles.)

You can find the proper pronunciation demonstrated in this short clip. Gigondas is – for those who need tutoring in one of France's most undervalued cellar-worthy reds – an appellation in the southern Rhône, not far from the more famous appellation of Châteauneuf-du-Pape. As with Châteauneuf, the wines are usually predominantly based on grenache, with syrah and/or mourvèdre playing the main supporting role.

Your high-school French teacher, unless he or she is a wine geek or has travelled through the southern Rhône, may disagree. On the surface of it, the "s" might seem to be silent according to standard French pronunciation rules. But in this case, local custom evolved differently. Not pronouncing the "s" would be like pronouncing the Notre Dame college football team the way an unsuspecting French tourist might. For the record, it's "No-tur Day-m."

Besides Gigondas, the same holds true of another neighbouring appellation, Vacqueyras. But, inexplicably, you don't pronounce the "s" in nearby Carpentras.

