I see you're hosting another Globe cruise. Where will the ship be stopping?

By "another" I take it that you recall two prior cruises hosted by The Globe some years ago. Those trips sailed through the Caribbean and Mediterranean, respectively, and involved a large ship (and an ocean of Prosecco, as I recall). The one we're currently planning – for next August – will be more intimate, with just 151 guests (namely, smart Globe and Mail readers such as you) aboard a much smaller, low-rise luxury vessel. And it's a gentle river cruise, which will take us through three noteworthy wine regions: Burgundy, Beaujolais and the Rhône Valley.

While on the ship, guests will be able to take in presentations and breakfast roundtables by other Globe journalists, such as sports columnist Cathal Kelly, columnist and feature writer Elizabeth Renzetti, Rome-based European columnist Eric Reguly and Editor-in-Chief David Walmsley. (I'm more of a Champagne-for-breakfast kind of guy, so don't expect me to show up at dawn unless there's a bottle of sparkling Crémant de Bourgogne around, which there will be if I have a say in things.)

But given our proximity to the dazzling landscape, we'll be docking more frequently and offering more shore excursions planned by, and exclusively for, The Globe. We'll stop, among other places, at Mâcon, Lyon (for the glorious food, especially), Tournon (next to famed Hermitage hill), Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Avignon. Tara O'Brady, author of the bestselling cookbook Seven Spoons and a Globe Style food columnist, will be our main culinary curator and host.

So, as you might expect, we'll dig deep into the historic and dynamic French wine and food scenes, with visits to select estates and on-board wine tastings with local producers. And, this being France, I'm betting this time there will be a lot more cheese.

