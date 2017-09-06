Rosé after Labour Day? Yes, please

It's come and gone, another Labour Day, and with it, sadly, the season of white trousers. In wine, some people erroneously believe there is a counterpart to that colour commandment of fashion. As in: No rosé après Labour Day.

I don't subscribe to it. Especially not this year. Where I live, pink wine wasn't exactly the "ideal summer wine" in 2017 anyway. It wasn't the wine's fault; it was because there was no summer.

The past couple of months were remarkably wet and overcast in southern Ontario – glacially slow times for air-conditioner installers. But I'm looking forward to the rest of September, with plenty of rosé in the fridge. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the month is slated to deliver an average temperature 0.5 degrees above normal. Bring on that 15 Celsius!, I say. (We miserable Torontonians will take whatever we can get.)

Story continues below advertisement

Besides, North Americans and the rest of the world are finally cluing in to what wine cognoscenti, and the French specifically, have long appreciated. Rosé is far more than a summer thirst quencher. More and more of us are sipping it in the cool shoulder seasons of autumn and spring – if not yet so much in the dead of a Canadian winter. This seasonal spillover holds particularly true of sparkling pink wines, of which excellent Canadian versions abound.

Katherine Cole, the Portland, Ore.-based author of an engagingly written new book titled Rosé All Day, offers another reason to drink pink regardless of the outside temperature or barometric pressure. It's flexible – and in many cases brilliant – with food, including hearty fare most people tend to associate with other drinks. "It goes with every category of food," said Cole, who also hosts a food-and-beverage program carried as a National Public Radio podcast on npr.org called The Four Top. "It goes with what we would consider white-wine food as well as red-wine foods. It goes with foods that you typically would drink beer with."

Yes, rosé as a suave stand-in for Coors Light or a craft-brewed amber-lager. Cole says the synergy includes such items as one would find at so-called fast-casual restaurants popular in large urban centres, which serve hearty but generally fresher and more vibrantly spiced fare often associated with plastic-or-no-cutlery fast-food chains, such as fish and chips, burgers and tacos.

She describes a popular taqueria in her city of Portland called Por Que No? where she's enjoyed a quirky house beverage, fizzy rosé served in beer-style bottles that patrons chug straight from the container. "It's absolutely perfect with tacos," she said. "That fruity note that plays against the spiciness of the chilies. I would say better than beer with tacos."

Strong words. I don't know about you, but she's made me keen to whip up fried-fish tacos at home and crack open a bottle of the Pixie pink bubbly below. If I don't get to it this month, then maybe October.

No rosé after Labour Day? No way, Jose.

Domaine Maby La Forcadière Tavel Rosé 2016 (France)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SCORE: 91 PRICE: $18.95

The Tavel district in the southern Rhône Valley specializes in robust rosés often worthy of a few year's cellaring. The powerful, high-alcohol wines also flatly contradict any assertion that all rosés are made solely for summer. Domaine Maby's 2016 La Forcadière, at 14-per-cent alcohol, displays a saturated, dark-cherry hue, which foreshadows the surprising palate weight worthy of a red wine. It's full-bodied, with big cherry-like flavour and noticeable tannic grip. Perfect for grilled salmon or roast ham. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alta.

Red Stone Sparkling Rosé 2015 (Niagara)

SCORE: 91 PRICE: $29.95

The colour is light Provencal-style pink, in tune with its light-medium body. A traditional-method bubbly, this is made entirely from pinot noir and offers a vibrant balance of ripe fruit and tartness, with a frothy mousse and suggestions of cherry, sour cranberry, lemon and grapefruit. Bone-dry, it would make an elegant apéritif. Reasonably priced for a Champagne-method sparkling wine. Available direct from the Niagara winery, Redstonewines.ca.

Xavier Vignon Côtes du Rhône Rosé 2016 (France)

Story continues below advertisement

SCORE: 91 PRICE: $15.95

Xavier Vignon has worked as a hired-gun consultant to top estates in the Rhône Valley, but this comes from his own collection of cuvées, blended from barrels he secretly selects and buys from around the region. His nose clearly is in great shape, and he has somehow learned to maintain a lid on costs, as evidenced by this bargain. Light peachy-pink in colour, it's light in body, too, showing sublime balance and delicate notes of strawberry and orchard fruits. The wine seems to float in the middle of the mouth rather than sit heavy on the tongue, a levitation act. Available in Ontario.

Chanzy Vine de Provence Coteaux Varois 2016 (France)

SCORE: 90 PRICE: $15.95

Light, peachy-pink in colour and light-medium-bodied. This is made by the Burgundy-based house Chanzy but the fruit comes from Provence. (Who ever said Burgundians don't acknowledge the existence of other wine regions?) Provencal it may be but there's some weight here owing to the fruit's sweet ripeness, which underscores flavours of red apple and strawberry. And there's a trace of herbal bitterness for welcome backbone. Available in Ontario.

Chateau Clamens Cuvée Julie Rosé 2016 (France)

SCORE: 90 PRICE: $18.95

From the southwest-France appellation of Fronton, this lightly tinted beauty is made from equal parts syrah and the much more obscure, local négrette, a dark grape that tends to yield supple wines. There's a compelling balance here between that négrette and the more peppery, firm syrah. It's bone-dry, light-medium-bodied and shows impressive mid-palate roundness and gravity, with notes of strawberry and Provencal herbs framed by zippy acidity. An elegant wine that would sing with paella or saffron risotto, among other things. Lovely as an apéritif, too. Available in Ontario.

Time Rosé 2016 (British Columbia)

SCORE: 89 PRICE: $22.99

This is brought to us by Harry McWatters, the great B.C.-wine pioneer currently celebrating his 50th harvest. He founded Sumac Ridge, the first estate winery in the province, in 1980, and eventually sold it to a larger player. Time is a relatively new venture but the wines clearly display a seasoned touch. The 2016 rosé is light raspberry-blush in colour and comes across with a fleshy, medium-weight body. Dry, yet ripe and hardly austere, it calls to mind flavours of strawberry sundae and watermelon. Available direct, Encorevineyards.ca.

Pixie (Ontario)

SCORE: 88 PRICE: $19.95

Light coral pink, this cheerfully named pink bubbly comes from Rosehall Run, a consistently good producer in Ontario's Prince Edward County. It's just slightly sweeter than dry yet not quite off-dry, with generous, sweet-creamy fruitiness suggesting strawberry jam, peach and tangerine. Lively froth and bright-sour acidity bring it into fine balance. There's a pleasant herbal note, too. Made using the charmat method common to Prosecco. Just 11-per-cent alcohol. Available direct, Rosehallrun.com.

Joie Plein de Vie Brut 2016 (British Columbia)

SCORE: 88 PRICE: $19

Strawberry pink colour. Bone-dry, with jammy strawberry, cranberry and red-apple fruit set against a chalky texture and racy acidity. It's refermented using the Prosecco-style charmat method but Joie manages to impart a faint Champagne-style yeasty, doughy note by cellaring the still base wine over the winter in contact with its lees sediment prior to refermentation." Available direct, Joiefarm.com.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.