Bailly Lapierre Crémant de Bourgogne Réserve Brut, France

- Rating
- 90.00
- Region
- Burgundy
- Varietal
- Red and white blend
- Price
- $19.95
Excellent depth. Soft and creamy. Very dry on balance but with subtle sweetness to amplify the baked apple (hello, McDonald's apple pie) and lemony fruit. Satisfyingly rich centre. Made according to the traditional, Champagne-style method and better than most New World sparkling wines costing $5 more. Available in Ontario at the above price, $25.99 in British Columbia (on sale for $24.49 until Nov. 25), various prices in Alberta.
