 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bailly Lapierre Crémant de Bourgogne Réserve Brut, France

Wine Review

Bailly Lapierre Crémant de Bourgogne Réserve Brut, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
90.00
Region
Burgundy
Varietal
Red and white blend
Price
$19.95

Excellent depth. Soft and creamy. Very dry on balance but with subtle sweetness to amplify the baked apple (hello, McDonald's apple pie) and lemony fruit. Satisfyingly rich centre. Made according to the traditional, Champagne-style method and better than most New World sparkling wines costing $5 more. Available in Ontario at the above price, $25.99 in British Columbia (on sale for $24.49 until Nov. 25), various prices in Alberta.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨