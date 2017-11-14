Bailly Lapierre Crémant de Bourgogne Réserve Brut, France

Rating 90.00 Region Burgundy Varietal Red and white blend Price $19.95

Excellent depth. Soft and creamy. Very dry on balance but with subtle sweetness to amplify the baked apple (hello, McDonald's apple pie) and lemony fruit. Satisfyingly rich centre. Made according to the traditional, Champagne-style method and better than most New World sparkling wines costing $5 more. Available in Ontario at the above price, $25.99 in British Columbia (on sale for $24.49 until Nov. 25), various prices in Alberta.