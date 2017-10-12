Benjamin Leroux Savigny-Les-Beaunes 2014, France

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Burgundy
- Varietal
- Pinot noir
- Price
- $48.95
A wonderfully autumnal pinot noir from Burgundy. Medium-bodied, showing good concentration, with juicy blackberry-plum and blueberry fruit and subtle smokiness, held tight by sticky, fine tannins and bright acidity. Plenty of earthy pinot flavour without lazy-jammy sugar ripeness. Available in select Ontario stores.
