Blue Mountain Pinot Gris 2016, British Columbia

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Pinot gris
- Price
- $20.90 in B.C.
Depth and finesse, with a fleshy texture and bright finish. No heavy residual sugar or conspicuous oak here. This exhibits classic Blue Mountain elegance, with pear, apple and citrus fruit joined by a flinty-smoky overtone. A minority of the wine was fermented and aged in oak, with most of the juice vinified in stainless steel to preserve freshness. Way better than many nearby Oregon pinot grises costing twice the price. Available direct from the winery, bluemountainwinery.com.
