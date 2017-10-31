Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne, France

- Rating
- 93.00
- Region
- Champagne
- Varietal
- Red and white blend
- Price
- $79.95
Marvellous stuff from a great Champagne name. This displays satisfying depth and excellent mid-palate weight, with notes of apple, lemon and toasted nuts. Great energy, too, with tight acidity and chalky-dry verve. Available at the above price in Ontario, $79.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $80.76 in Manitoba, $81.75 in Quebec, $80.80 in Prince Edward Island, $81.80 in Nova Scotia.
