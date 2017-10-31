 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne, France

Wine Review

Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
93.00
Region
Champagne
Varietal
Red and white blend
Price
$79.95

Marvellous stuff from a great Champagne name. This displays satisfying depth and excellent mid-palate weight, with notes of apple, lemon and toasted nuts. Great energy, too, with tight acidity and chalky-dry verve. Available at the above price in Ontario, $79.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $80.76 in Manitoba, $81.75 in Quebec, $80.80 in Prince Edward Island, $81.80 in Nova Scotia.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨