Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2016, New Zealand

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- $15.95
- Price
- $15.95
Classic Marlborough profile. Pungent with asparagus, green pea, dried grass and smoky flint on the nose. Light, crisp and juicy, with all that greenery wafting over melon, tropical fruit and grapefruit zest. Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.99 in B.C., $18.99 in Sask., $14.65 in Que., $16.99 in N.S.
