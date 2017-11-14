Closson Chase Vineyard Chardonnay 2014, Ontario

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Prince Edward County
- Varietal
- Chardonnay
- Price
- $28.95
Full-bodied, smooth and buttery-rich yet deftly balanced. Flavours of ripe, grilled pineapple, butterscotch and apple along with toasted nuts carry this exemplary white to a long and lemony-lively finish. Available in Ontario LCBO stores and direct at clossonchase.com.
