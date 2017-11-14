 Skip to main content

Closson Chase Vineyard Chardonnay 2014, Ontario

Closson Chase Vineyard Chardonnay 2014, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
92.00
Year
2014
Region
Prince Edward County
Varietal
Chardonnay
Price
$28.95

Full-bodied, smooth and buttery-rich yet deftly balanced. Flavours of ripe, grilled pineapple, butterscotch and apple along with toasted nuts carry this exemplary white to a long and lemony-lively finish. Available in Ontario LCBO stores and direct at clossonchase.com.

Beppi Crosariol
