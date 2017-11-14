 Skip to main content

Culmina Unicus Grüner Veltliner 2016, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
92.00
Year
2016
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
Grüner veltliner
Price
$29 in B.C.

This offering, from one of the Okanagan's highest vineyard sites and from wine-industry veteran Donald Triggs and family, must be counted as a New World benchmark for Austria's signature white grape. A light-bodied, enticingly nervy white, it's bone-dry (so be not afraid of the tall, German-style bottle). Put yourself in mind of crisp peaches served on sun-baked granite – fruit and mineral in fine balance. Add in green apple and flowers for subtle depth. Excellent tension. Order direct from the winery, culmina.ca.

Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

