Culmina Unicus Grüner Veltliner 2016, British Columbia

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Grüner veltliner
- Price
- $29 in B.C.
This offering, from one of the Okanagan's highest vineyard sites and from wine-industry veteran Donald Triggs and family, must be counted as a New World benchmark for Austria's signature white grape. A light-bodied, enticingly nervy white, it's bone-dry (so be not afraid of the tall, German-style bottle). Put yourself in mind of crisp peaches served on sun-baked granite – fruit and mineral in fine balance. Add in green apple and flowers for subtle depth. Excellent tension. Order direct from the winery, culmina.ca.
