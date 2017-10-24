Darting Durkheimer Nonnengarten Gewürztraminer Kabinett 2015, Germany

- Rating
- 91.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Pfalz
- Varietal
- Gewürztraminer
- Food Pairing
- Foie gras or other liver-based paté; spicy Chinese food
- Price
- $19.95
"Kabinett" is often misconstrued as referring to a dry wine. While that's generally the case, don't trust a German label definitively on that score; the wines can turn out to be mighty sweet. And this one certainly is. It inhabits that space between table wine and dessert, with flavours suggesting apricot jam, lychee and ginger along with aromatic, floral verve. Sweet, yes, but also excellent. Match it with foie gras or any liver-based paté or with spicy Chinese food. Available in Ontario.
