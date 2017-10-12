Domaine de la Baume Elisabeth Viognier 2016, France

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Languedoc
- Varietal
- Viognier
- Price
- $16.95
Big viognier style at a relatively un-big price. Medium-full, oily and showing classic varietal characters of orange, honey and apricot, with a floral overtone and spicy, gingery lift. Soft, well-integrated acidity. Available in Ontario.
