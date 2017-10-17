Domaine des Amouriers Les Genestes Vacqueyras 2014, France

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Rhône Valley
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Food Pairing
- Rich red-meat dishes
- Price
- $32.95
Full-bodied and rich, with suggestions of blackberry, raspberry and plum followed by a solid savoury essence of herbs and smoked meat (we're in quality Vacqueyras country, after all). There's serious tannic backbone here, too, grippy and bracing. Drink it now with rich red-meat dishes or lay it down for up to a decade. Available in Ontario.
