Famille Perrin La Gille Gigondas 2014, France

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Gigondas
- Price
- $29.95
From a great southern Rhône appellation (that would be Gigondas) and a great producer, this displays more elegance and less of the more typical Gigondas power. Full and seamlessly textured, it's fully but not overly ripe, with juicy cherry-like fruit, a meaty essence and light, chewy tannins. Worth cellaring for up to six years. Available in Ontario at the above price, $35.29 in N.S.
