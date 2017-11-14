Famille Perrin Les Cornuds Vinsobres 2015, France

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Rhône Valley
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Price
- $17.95
What a gem for the money. This is a 50/50 red blend of syrah with grenache from the family behind Château de Beaucastel of Châteauneuf-du-Pape fame. Vinsobres ranks among the finer districts in the southern Rhône, where the Perrin family happens to farm a particularly good site for syrah. It's ripe and generously fruity yet bone-dry, with hints of smoky plum, blackberry, licorice, black olive and spice. The tannins are polished, adding just the right amount of grip and structure. Versatile at the table. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba, $21 in Quebec, $22.99 in Nova Scotia, $21.99 in Newfoundland (on sale for $19.99).
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨