Famille Perrin Les Cornuds Vinsobres 2015, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
90.00
Year
2015
Region
Rhône Valley
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$17.95

What a gem for the money. This is a 50/50 red blend of syrah with grenache from the family behind Château de Beaucastel of Châteauneuf-du-Pape fame. Vinsobres ranks among the finer districts in the southern Rhône, where the Perrin family happens to farm a particularly good site for syrah. It's ripe and generously fruity yet bone-dry, with hints of smoky plum, blackberry, licorice, black olive and spice. The tannins are polished, adding just the right amount of grip and structure. Versatile at the table. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba, $21 in Quebec, $22.99 in Nova Scotia, $21.99 in Newfoundland (on sale for $19.99).

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

