Gray Monk Gewürztraminer 2015, British Columbia

Sweeter than off-dry – essentially medium-sweet. The texture's seductively syrupy, oozing flavours of peach nectar and apricot, turning floral in the second act. Soft but sound acidity rounds out the profile. Perfect for a spectrum of aromatic and spicy Asian fare, including Indian curries. Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $23.49 in Saskatchewan, $21.28 in Manitoba.
