 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Gray Monk Gewürztraminer 2015, British Columbia

Wine Review

Gray Monk Gewürztraminer 2015, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2015
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
Gewürztraminer
Food Pairing
Spicy Asian fare, including Indian curries
Price
$21.95

Sweeter than off-dry – essentially medium-sweet. The texture's seductively syrupy, oozing flavours of peach nectar and apricot, turning floral in the second act. Soft but sound acidity rounds out the profile. Perfect for a spectrum of aromatic and spicy Asian fare, including Indian curries. Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $23.49 in Saskatchewan, $21.28 in Manitoba.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨