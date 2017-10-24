Gray Monk Gewürztraminer 2015, British Columbia

Rating 89.00 Year 2015 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal Gewürztraminer Food Pairing Spicy Asian fare, including Indian curries Price $21.95

Sweeter than off-dry – essentially medium-sweet. The texture's seductively syrupy, oozing flavours of peach nectar and apricot, turning floral in the second act. Soft but sound acidity rounds out the profile. Perfect for a spectrum of aromatic and spicy Asian fare, including Indian curries. Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $23.49 in Saskatchewan, $21.28 in Manitoba.