Time Rosé 2016, British Columbia

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Food Pairing
- Baked ham, roast turkey
- Price
- $22.99 in B.C.
Dry yet fleshy and ripe, with satisfying weight. A strawberry sundae with notes of watermelon and grapefruit. Easy to quaff but also a good choice for substantial foods, including baked ham or roast turkey. Available direct from the winery, encorevineyards.ca.
