Whitney’s Vintage Wet Hopped Ale, Ontario

Wine Review

Whitney’s Vintage Wet Hopped Ale, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Price
$3.30/473-ml can

This is made by Collingwood Brewery and named after the brewer and maltster of that establishment's original incarnation in the 1860s near the waters of Georgian Bay. Close your eyes and you might guess the not-so-secret ingredient that gives it an uncommonly mellow flavour: honey. Specifically the well-known local Beaver Valley Gold that you can buy in gift-worthy jars around town. Post-fermentation, they add fresh, unprocessed hops to add flavour and bitterness, a process known as wet-hopping. In contrast, most hops that get added to beer are of the dried sort – because, for one thing, hops tend to rot quickly after they're picked. The bonus of using wet hops is that you get their true, and arguably subtler, earthy and pine-like flavour. Collingwood sources its hops from nearby Meaford.

This is uncommonly smooth beer (I wish the swimming waters of Georgian Bay were this smooth), with a clover-honey aftertaste that captures summer in the form of an autumnal seasonal brew. Despite the honey, it's dry in character, with a refreshingly, moderately bitter IBU count of 35. It hides the 6.9-per-cent alcohol well and comes unfiltered – so stir up the last little pour to get all the tasty sediment into your glass. Mr. Whitney, you inspired a fine 21st-century brew.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

