Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, California

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Napa Valley
- Varietal
- Cabernet sauvignon
- Price
- $37.95
The price is not exactly low by most measures but this ranks as a serious bargain (in most provinces) by Napa Valley cabernet standards. The elegant, structured Mondavi profile is very much present: soft in the middle but chalky-dry around the edges. Flavour-wise it's a medley of cassis, black-olive tapenade and mint, with a toasty aromatic overtone, supported by gently sticky tannins. Very handsome, with no excess fat. Approachable now, it should improve with up to 15 years in the cellar. Available in Ontario at the above price, $38.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $61.99 in Saskatchewan, $39.99 in Manitoba, $33.60 in Quebec, $40.99 in Prince Edward Island, $36 in Nova Scotia.
