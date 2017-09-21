 Skip to main content

Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, California

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
92.00
Year
2014
Region
Napa Valley
Varietal
Cabernet sauvignon
Price
$37.95

The price is not exactly low by most measures but this ranks as a serious bargain (in most provinces) by Napa Valley cabernet standards. The elegant, structured Mondavi profile is very much present: soft in the middle but chalky-dry around the edges. Flavour-wise it's a medley of cassis, black-olive tapenade and mint, with a toasty aromatic overtone, supported by gently sticky tannins. Very handsome, with no excess fat. Approachable now, it should improve with up to 15 years in the cellar. Available in Ontario at the above price, $38.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $61.99 in Saskatchewan, $39.99 in Manitoba, $33.60 in Quebec, $40.99 in Prince Edward Island, $36 in Nova Scotia.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

