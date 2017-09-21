 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Malivoire Chardonnay 2015, Ontario

Wine Review

Malivoire Chardonnay 2015, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2015
Region
Niagara
Varietal
Chardonnay
Food Pairing
Pork chops, pork roast, salmon or other fleshy fish
Price
$19.95

A richly flavoured, well-rounded chardonnay, this was partly fermented and matured in stainless steel and partly in oak. Medium-bodied, with a sweetly ripe core, it offers up notes of pineapple, butterscotch and toasty oak set against balancing acidity for a dry finish. Pork chops or pork roast would be nice, as would such fleshy fish as salmon, among other things. On sale in Ontario LCBO stores for $17.95 until Oct. 8.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.