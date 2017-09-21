Malivoire Chardonnay 2015, Ontario

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Niagara
- Varietal
- Chardonnay
- Food Pairing
- Pork chops, pork roast, salmon or other fleshy fish
- Price
- $19.95
A richly flavoured, well-rounded chardonnay, this was partly fermented and matured in stainless steel and partly in oak. Medium-bodied, with a sweetly ripe core, it offers up notes of pineapple, butterscotch and toasty oak set against balancing acidity for a dry finish. Pork chops or pork roast would be nice, as would such fleshy fish as salmon, among other things. On sale in Ontario LCBO stores for $17.95 until Oct. 8.
