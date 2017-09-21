Township 7 Muscat 2016, British Columbia

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Muscat
- Food Pairing
- Asian curries, lightly spiced foods
- Price
- $17.97 in B.C.
Light and dry yet with a silky texture. Fresh as a summer breeze in a meadow, with notes of melon, white table grape, flowers and ginger. It almost tastes more like fresh fruit than fully fermented wine. Lovely. Ideal for Asian curries or lightly spiced food of any stripe. Also great as an aperitif. Available direct, township7.com.
