Font du Vent Notre Passion Côtes du Rhône-Villages Signargues 2015, France

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Rhône Valley
- Varietal
- Red Blend
- Price
- $17.95
Medium-bodied, with a soft cherry centre and prominent savoury essence of wild herbs taking it to a long, aromatically lifted finish. Gentle tug from grainy tannins. Well-priced for a decent red Rhône. Versatile at the table.
