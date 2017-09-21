 Skip to main content

Torres Floralis Moscatel Oro, Spain

Wine Review

Torres Floralis Moscatel Oro, Spain

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
92.00
Region
Penedes
Varietal
Moscatel
Food Pairing
Desserts or hard, salty cheeses
Price
$16.95/500 ml

A sweet, amber-hued elixir, this is based on the southern French model of vins doux naturels. Fermentation is arrested with the addition of a high-strength spirit, which kills off the yeast, leaving behind a considerable amount of natural grape sugar. Port is made in a similar way, but it is generally fortified to a higher degree. This weighs in at just 15-per-cent alcohol. It's florally fragrant (as the name might suggest), with flavour notes suggesting muscat grape and orange-pekoe tea with lemon, honey and a whisper of ginger. Excellent for a range of desserts or with hard, salty cheeses or on its own after dinner. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $14.97 in Manitoba.

