Torres Floralis Moscatel Oro, Spain

- Rating
- 92.00
- Region
- Penedes
- Varietal
- Moscatel
- Food Pairing
- Desserts or hard, salty cheeses
- Price
- $16.95/500 ml
A sweet, amber-hued elixir, this is based on the southern French model of vins doux naturels. Fermentation is arrested with the addition of a high-strength spirit, which kills off the yeast, leaving behind a considerable amount of natural grape sugar. Port is made in a similar way, but it is generally fortified to a higher degree. This weighs in at just 15-per-cent alcohol. It's florally fragrant (as the name might suggest), with flavour notes suggesting muscat grape and orange-pekoe tea with lemon, honey and a whisper of ginger. Excellent for a range of desserts or with hard, salty cheeses or on its own after dinner. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $14.97 in Manitoba.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨