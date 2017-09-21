Rosehall Run Hungry Point Unoaked Chardonnay 2016, Ontario

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Prince Edward County
- Varietal
- Chardonnay
- Price
- $19.95
Mid-weight and vibrant. Good fruit ripeness and density, with a big apple/pear quality and a faintly smoky-yeasty depth that one does not usually see in New World unoaked chardonnays. Lip-smacking freshness on the finish. Available direct from the winery, rosehallrun.com.
