Tinhorn Creek The Creek 2014, British Columbia

- Rating
- 91.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Price
- $55 in B.C.
Tinhorn's new flagship wine is a blend of 53-per-cent cabernet sauvignon with support from merlot, cabernet franc, malbec and a splash of petit verdot – a Bordeaux-style red blend, in other words. There's spicy tang here from 24 months in French and Hungarian oak barrels, to be sure, which serves as a lively counterpoint to the seductive dark-berry fruit. It's very dry in the end, with fine-grained, dusty tannins that should help the wine evolve well for years in the cellar (yes, even under the screw-cap seal). Available direct from the winery, tinhorn.com.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨