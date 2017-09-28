 Skip to main content

Tinhorn Creek The Creek 2014, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
91.00
Year
2014
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$55 in B.C.

Tinhorn's new flagship wine is a blend of 53-per-cent cabernet sauvignon with support from merlot, cabernet franc, malbec and a splash of petit verdot – a Bordeaux-style red blend, in other words. There's spicy tang here from 24 months in French and Hungarian oak barrels, to be sure, which serves as a lively counterpoint to the seductive dark-berry fruit. It's very dry in the end, with fine-grained, dusty tannins that should help the wine evolve well for years in the cellar (yes, even under the screw-cap seal). Available direct from the winery, tinhorn.com.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

