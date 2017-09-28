Château Clarke 2010, France

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2010
- Region
- Bordeaux
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Price
- $42.95
A wine from the great 2010 Bordeaux vintage. And it's got pedigree – that being its ownership by Baron Edmond de Rothschild of Château Lafite fame. It's just starting to develop earthy secondary characters, but it remains in solid shape, with good fruit ripeness holding forth against a slightly firm tannic backbone and big mineral-like tang. For how long will it improve? Eight years is my guess. Available in Ontario at the above price, $45.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $37.85 in Quebec.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨