Château Clarke 2010, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
92.00
Year
2010
Region
Bordeaux
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$42.95

A wine from the great 2010 Bordeaux vintage. And it's got pedigree – that being its ownership by Baron Edmond de Rothschild of Château Lafite fame. It's just starting to develop earthy secondary characters, but it remains in solid shape, with good fruit ripeness holding forth against a slightly firm tannic backbone and big mineral-like tang. For how long will it improve? Eight years is my guess. Available in Ontario at the above price, $45.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $37.85 in Quebec.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

