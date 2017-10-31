Kew Vineyards Pinot Noir 2013, Ontario

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2013
- Region
- Niagara
- Varietal
- Pinot noir
- Price
- $23.95
Light-medium-bodied, this well-made pinot comes across with jammy, berry-plum fruit yet stays admirably dry, with pleasantly and gently dusty tannins. And it reveals an earthy-underbrush side, slightly amplified, it would seem, by four good years of maturation. Excellent, flavourful varietal character. Available in Ontario.
