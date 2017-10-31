 Skip to main content

Kilian Hunn Pinot Noir 2014, Germany

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
88.00
Year
2014
Region
Baden
Varietal
Pinot noir
Price
$18.95

Here's a pinot from the Baden region of Germany, or as the grape is more often called in that country, spätburgunder. Light-medium-bodied, it's juicy, with impressively ripe-sweet, cherry-like fruit along with hints of herbs and earth. The polished tannins provide subtle grip. Available in Ontario.

