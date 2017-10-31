Kilian Hunn Pinot Noir 2014, Germany

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Baden
- Varietal
- Pinot noir
- Price
- $18.95
Here's a pinot from the Baden region of Germany, or as the grape is more often called in that country, spätburgunder. Light-medium-bodied, it's juicy, with impressively ripe-sweet, cherry-like fruit along with hints of herbs and earth. The polished tannins provide subtle grip. Available in Ontario.
