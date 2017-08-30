 Skip to main content

Meyer Family Vineyards Méthode Traditionelle Extra Brut, British Columbia

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
91.00
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
Red and white blend
Price
$40 in B.C.

Bone-dry, with a rich, creamy texture despite little sugar in this Champagne-method bubbly. Bready, yeasty depth supports pineapple, pear and lemon-curd fruit flavours. A blend of 70-per-cent chardonnay with 30-per-cent pinot noir, it's like a delectable French fruit pastry. The fruit-acid tension is impressive, particularly as it warms slightly. Don't be afraid to let it sit for a while in the glass; time is on its side. Available direct from the winery, mfvwines.com.

