Meyer Family Vineyards Méthode Traditionelle Extra Brut, British Columbia

- Rating
- 91.00
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Red and white blend
- Price
- $40 in B.C.
Bone-dry, with a rich, creamy texture despite little sugar in this Champagne-method bubbly. Bready, yeasty depth supports pineapple, pear and lemon-curd fruit flavours. A blend of 70-per-cent chardonnay with 30-per-cent pinot noir, it's like a delectable French fruit pastry. The fruit-acid tension is impressive, particularly as it warms slightly. Don't be afraid to let it sit for a while in the glass; time is on its side. Available direct from the winery, mfvwines.com.
