D’Arenberg The Hermit Crab Viognier Marsanne 2016, Australia

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- McLaren Vale
- Varietal
- White blend
- Price
- $17.95
A consistently good white, and so it goes with the 2016 edition. Medium-full. Oily and richly aromatic. Vibrant orange and tropical fruit joined by overtones of honey, candied ginger, lanolin, field flowers and white pepper. Contact with oak adds length and depth, yet this retains a fruity, musky, lively character. Impressive for the price. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $17.98 in Manitoba, $20 in Quebec, $20.39 in Prince Edward Island. The equally excellent 2015 is available in British Columbia for $18.49.
