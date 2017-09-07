Villa Maria Southern Clays Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2016, New Zealand

- Rating
- 93.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Marlborough
- Varietal
- Sauvignon blanc
- Price
- $29.95
A complex, layered sauvignon blanc from a big name in New Zealand wine. On the lighter side of medium-bodied, with good concentration revealing a fruit mix of peach, melon, mango and citrus infused with jalapeno and smoky-mineral aromatics. Silky texture and perfect acid balance. Available in Ontario.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨