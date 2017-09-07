 Skip to main content

Villa Maria Southern Clays Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2016, New Zealand

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
93.00
Year
2016
Region
Marlborough
Varietal
Sauvignon blanc
Price
$29.95

A complex, layered sauvignon blanc from a big name in New Zealand wine. On the lighter side of medium-bodied, with good concentration revealing a fruit mix of peach, melon, mango and citrus infused with jalapeno and smoky-mineral aromatics. Silky texture and perfect acid balance. Available in Ontario.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

