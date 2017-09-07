 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Yalumba Viognier Eden Valley 2015, Australia

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
91.00
Year
2015
Region
Eden Valley
Varietal
Viognier
Price
$24.95

A step up from Yalumba's popular Y Series viognier, this Eden Valley edition is worth the twice-the-price premium. The aromatic white variety viognier is a Yalumba specialty, crafted in the image of fine Condrieu, an appellation of France's Rhône Valley. Full-bodied but energetic, the 2015 Eden Valley displays a rounded, classically fleshy texture, with notes of apricot, orange, ginger and honey. Excellent balance between ripe fruit and spice and fine support from moderate acidity as well as partial maturation in French oak. Impressively low in alcohol for the potentially hot viognier grape, registering just 12.5 per cent. Fermented with indigenous yeasts. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $24.80 in Nova Scotia.

About the Author
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

