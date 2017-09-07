Yalumba Viognier Eden Valley 2015, Australia

Rating 91.00 Year 2015 Region Eden Valley Varietal Viognier Price $24.95

A step up from Yalumba's popular Y Series viognier, this Eden Valley edition is worth the twice-the-price premium. The aromatic white variety viognier is a Yalumba specialty, crafted in the image of fine Condrieu, an appellation of France's Rhône Valley. Full-bodied but energetic, the 2015 Eden Valley displays a rounded, classically fleshy texture, with notes of apricot, orange, ginger and honey. Excellent balance between ripe fruit and spice and fine support from moderate acidity as well as partial maturation in French oak. Impressively low in alcohol for the potentially hot viognier grape, registering just 12.5 per cent. Fermented with indigenous yeasts. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $24.80 in Nova Scotia.