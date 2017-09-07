Le Secret des Capitelles Saint-Chinian 2014, France

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Languedoc-Roussillon
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Food Pairing
- Braised red meats, grilled sausages and other hearty fare
- Price
- $15.95
Here's a southern French red based on grenache and syrah that drinks like a more expensive, well-made Gigondas. Full-bodied, dry, ripe and spicy, with luscious plum and blackberry jam flavours backed by a strong savoury character suggesting licorice, lavender, black pepper and vanilla. There's a seamless, polished texture, too. Great for braised red meats, grilled sausages and other hearty fare. Available in Ontario.
