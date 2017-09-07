 Skip to main content

Le Secret des Capitelles Saint-Chinian 2014, France

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
90.00
Year
2014
Region
Languedoc-Roussillon
Varietal
Red blend
Food Pairing
Braised red meats, grilled sausages and other hearty fare
Price
$15.95

Here's a southern French red based on grenache and syrah that drinks like a more expensive, well-made Gigondas. Full-bodied, dry, ripe and spicy, with luscious plum and blackberry jam flavours backed by a strong savoury character suggesting licorice, lavender, black pepper and vanilla. There's a seamless, polished texture, too. Great for braised red meats, grilled sausages and other hearty fare. Available in Ontario.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

