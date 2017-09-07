Bouchard Père & Fils Mâcon-Lugny Saint-Pierre 2015, France

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Burgundy
- Varietal
- Chardonnay
- Price
- $18.50
A chardonnay from Burgundy with laudable elegance for the money. Medium-bodied, it displays impressive depth and ripeness, with soft tropical-fruit notes of pineapple and mango along with crisp apple. The finish is lively and clean. Very food-friendly and versatile at the table. Available in Ontario at the above price, $24.49 in British Columbia, $24.99 in New Brunswick, $23.99 in Nova Scotia.
