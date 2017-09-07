 Skip to main content

Bouchard Père & Fils Mâcon-Lugny Saint-Pierre 2015, France

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2015
Region
Burgundy
Varietal
Chardonnay
Price
$18.50

A chardonnay from Burgundy with laudable elegance for the money. Medium-bodied, it displays impressive depth and ripeness, with soft tropical-fruit notes of pineapple and mango along with crisp apple. The finish is lively and clean. Very food-friendly and versatile at the table. Available in Ontario at the above price, $24.49 in British Columbia, $24.99 in New Brunswick, $23.99 in Nova Scotia.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

