El Goru 2015, Spain

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2015
Region
Jumilla
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$13.95

Bargain alert. This is one big mouthful of good wine for the money. A blend of monastrell (a.k.a. mourvèdre), syrah and petit verdot from Spain's Jumilla region, it's inky-purple, rich and succulent. Soft, ripe fruit suggesting blueberry and blackberry jam finds astringent backbone in sticky-fine tannins. Look for the arresting image of a man with a grey, wiry beard and explosion of unkempt, dark hair that looks like the sort of perm you'd get if you stuck your fingers in a wall socket. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $16.19 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

