El Goru 2015, Spain

Rating 89.00 Year 2015 Region Jumilla Varietal Red blend Price $13.95

Bargain alert. This is one big mouthful of good wine for the money. A blend of monastrell (a.k.a. mourvèdre), syrah and petit verdot from Spain's Jumilla region, it's inky-purple, rich and succulent. Soft, ripe fruit suggesting blueberry and blackberry jam finds astringent backbone in sticky-fine tannins. Look for the arresting image of a man with a grey, wiry beard and explosion of unkempt, dark hair that looks like the sort of perm you'd get if you stuck your fingers in a wall socket. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $16.19 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba.