El Goru 2015, Spain

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Jumilla
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Price
- $13.95
Bargain alert. This is one big mouthful of good wine for the money. A blend of monastrell (a.k.a. mourvèdre), syrah and petit verdot from Spain's Jumilla region, it's inky-purple, rich and succulent. Soft, ripe fruit suggesting blueberry and blackberry jam finds astringent backbone in sticky-fine tannins. Look for the arresting image of a man with a grey, wiry beard and explosion of unkempt, dark hair that looks like the sort of perm you'd get if you stuck your fingers in a wall socket. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $16.19 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba.
