JoieFarm “En Famille” Reserve Gewurztraminer 2015, British Columbia

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- British Columbia
- Price
- $28.90
Opulent in texture and lavish in flavour, this white calls to mind the more serious gewürztraminers of Alsace, the grape's spiritual homeland. As for the flavours, here's a list: tinned apricot, lychee, white table grapes coated in honey, fresh ginger, plus the classic gewürztraminer floral note of rose petals. Excellent balance and freshness for a low-acid grape. Available in select British Columbia private stores and direct, www.joiefarm.com.
