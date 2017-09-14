Renzo Masi Riserva Chianti 2013, Italy

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2013
- Region
- Tuscany
- Varietal
- Sangiovese blend
- Price
- $16.95
It's not often one comes across a "riserva" Chianti for less than $20, let alone a good one. Medium-bodied, this bargain is juicy and bright, with hints of vanilla and oak spice backed by dry, chalky tannins. Drink it over the next five years. Available in Ontario.
