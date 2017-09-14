 Skip to main content

Renzo Masi Riserva Chianti 2013, Italy

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
90.00
Year
2013
Region
Tuscany
Varietal
Sangiovese blend
Price
$16.95

It's not often one comes across a "riserva" Chianti for less than $20, let alone a good one. Medium-bodied, this bargain is juicy and bright, with hints of vanilla and oak spice backed by dry, chalky tannins. Drink it over the next five years. Available in Ontario.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

