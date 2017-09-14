Sumac Ridge Sauvignon Blanc 2016, British Columbia

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- British Columbia
- Varietal
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Price
- $13.99
Marvellous value in a sauvignon blanc. It's mid-weight, with plenty of stuffing. Plump and silky yet admirably crisp and dry, showing tropical and peach characters accompanied by delicate herbal and flinty notes. Not grassy; this sunny "savvy" is mostly about the fruit. Available in British Columbia at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $13.07 in Saskatchewan, $14.99 in Manitoba.
